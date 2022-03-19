Baby Tate Expresses The Pains Of A Failing Relationship In Her Remix Of Landstrip Chip’s ‘Wrong Way’

Baby Tate has been off to a great start so far in 2022. She kicked things off with a strong but short guest verse on JID’s “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage. Her verse was appreciated so much that fans begged her to release the full version of the song. She eventually shared the full verse with a video of her twerking and having a blast in front of the mirror. She followed that up with “What’s Love” and “S.L.O. (Slut Him Out)” which dropped off last month. For her latest offering, Baby Tate gets into her singing bag to remix a 2021 song.

Four months after the song was released, singer-songwriter Landstrip Chip invites Baby Tate to remix “Wrong Way.” The song details the final moments of a relationship where the respective parties realize that it’s time to move their separate ways. With that being said, they both acknowledge that returning to each other’s arms is the “wrong way” to move within their dwindling relationship.

The song was originally released on Landstrip Chip’s 2021 project Catch My Good Side. It presents nine songs with features from Seddy Hendrix, Latto, and Vory.

You can listen to the remix of “Wrong Way” in the video above.

Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Catch My Good Side is out now via Asylum Records. You can stream it here.