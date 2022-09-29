It has appeared that Baby Tate is set for a huge breakout for some time and with no less a music industry titan than Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds backing her, that eventuality is looking closer than ever. Both Babies stopped by The Tonight Show to perform Babyface’s new single “Don’t Even Think About It,” which prominently features Baby Tate. She straight-up steals the show, standing front-and-center in a floor-length aquamarine feather boa jacket with her face beat to the gawds, rapping and showing off her impressive singing chops backed by Babyface and The Roots.

The timing is impressive as well. While the duo is ostensibly there to promote Babyface’s upcoming 11th(!) studio album Girls’ Night Out, with the longtime R&B legend ceding the spotlight to Baby Tate, fans will undoubtedly find themselves encountering her own mixtape, Mani/Pedi, which drops this Friday, September 30 on Warner Records. It could very well be the catalyst to that expected breakout after she spent over a year promoting it with singles like “Pedi,” “S.L.O. (Slut Him Out),” “Dancing Queen,” and “Ain’t No Love” with 2 Chainz. Fellow Atlanta native Kali is also set to appear on the project, which features 14 tracks and follows Tate’s 2020 EP After The Rain.

