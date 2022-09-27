After dropping the “Yung” from her moniker and making a few profile-raising moves, Uproxx cover artist Baby Tate is ready to release a new mixtape sure to keep her star on the rise.

The project is called Mani/Pedi and it’s due on September 30. Tate, who recently signed with Warner Records after previously releasing her projects under Issa Rae’s Warner imprint, Raedio, has been subtly promoting the project since late last year, dropping the “Pedi” video last October and following up with fan-favorite singles such as “S.L.O. (Slut Him Out),” “Dancing Queen,” and “Ain’t No Love.”

In addition, her career advancing moves since releasing After The Rain include joining the cast of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, as well as a string of high-profile collaborations with fellow Atlantans JID (“Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage) and Landstrip Chip (“Wrong Way“). She also shared a series of fire freestyles which included her “Extendo Verse” from “Surround Sound” and verse for the viral TikTok trend, “Period Ahh Period Uhh.”

Mani/Pedi is out on 9/30 through Warner Records. Pre-save it here.

1. “Perfect”

2. “Ain’t No Love” Feat. 2 Chainz

3. “Do Better”

4. “Karma”

5. “Slut Him Out Again” Feat. Kali

6. “Differences”

7. “Mani”

8. “4lifers”

9. “What’s Love”

10. “Dancing Queen”

11. “Pedi”

12. “Yasss Queen”

13. “Honest”

14. “I Do” Feat. Slimwav

Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.