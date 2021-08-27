The Detroit rap scene is in the midst of a resurgence and names like Babyface Ray are a large reason for that. Earlier this year the rapper shared his Unf*ckwitable EP which presented seven tracks with features from Moneybagg Yo, Kash Doll, and EST Gee. A few months later he doubled the project’s length with a deluxe reissue that featured additional help from Jack Harlow and Murda Beatz. Despite giving his fans plenty of music to enjoy in 2021, Ray is far from done as his latest release finds him alongside Big Sean and Hit-Boy for “It Aint My Fault.”

The trio delivers the track with a new video that initially presents them as clean and neat businessmen who sit at a press conference of sorts to clear their name out of a string of allegations. Halfway into it, they switch out their suits for relaxed clothes and plenty of chains to flex some muscle for the remainder of the song. “It Aint My Fault” is also the first time Big Sean and Babyface Ray have collaborated marking a cross-generational connection in the city’s hip-hop scene.

Months after sharing his fifth album, Detroit 2, Big Sean is extending his streak of collaborative efforts. Most recently, he joined Yung Bleu on “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)” and Sada Baby for “Little While.”

You can press play on the video for “It Aint My Fault” above.