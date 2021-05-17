Up-and-coming Detroit rapper Sada Baby has been on the rise since his 2018 record “Bloxk Party” went viral, securing him a record deal and the attentions of such luminaries as Big Sean and Nicki Minaj. The latter featured on a remix of his TikTok-favorite 2020 track “Whole Lotta Choppas,” and Sean included him on the hometown-praising “Friday Night Cypher” from Detroit 2.

Capitalizing on these connections, Sada Baby released yet another Big Sean collaboration today, the Hit-Boy-produced “Little While.” Like “Whole Lotta Choppas,” it employs a techno-influenced beat that taps into his Motor City roots while offering an upbeat departure from his usual gritty sound. In an interview with Apple Music, he explained the intentions behind the beat choice.

“I’m the type of artist that likes to dance and just give the energy through the music,” he elaborated. “So songs like ‘Whole Lotta Choppas,’ and this one are intentionally made for people to have fun. I feel like I do those with ease. I have a lot of them, but I never wanted that to be my main thing. That’s what people expect from you.”

He also said hearing Detroit 2 prompted him to scrap his entire debut album and start over. “Me hearing his album made me scrap everything that I had, as far as [how] we’re going to structure these songs and then put them into the album,” he said. “So nope. I scrapped it and set up fresh studio time in LA to start from scratch.” He says he’s now three weeks away from completing the recording process, leaving him with enough material for three planned mixtapes next year as well.

Listen to Sada Baby’s “Little While” featuring Big Sean and Hit-Boy above.

Sada Baby is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.