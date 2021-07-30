The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Isaiah Rashad, Logic, Skepta, and more.
It was a bit of an eventful week in hip-hop as the fallout from DaBaby’s controversial Rolling Loud set settled over the next five days. And although the Charlotte rapper ate up the bulk of the hip-hop-related news cycle’s headlines, there were a few moments that provided some genuine shots of excitement for fans, especially watching Young Thug debut several songs from his upcoming album Punk on NPR Tiny Desk.
Friday saw the releases of Isaiah Rashad’s long-awaited return, Logic’s retirement-ending new mixtape, and Skepta’s All In EP, and new singles from Morray (“Trenches” remix with Polo G), G-Eazy (“At Will” with EST Gee), Toosii (“Spin Music” with Fivio Foreign), Rexx Life Raj (“Red Lobster Biscuits“), Maxo Kream (“Local Joker“), and Tyga (“Mrs. Bubblegum“) along with the releases listed below.
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending July 30, 2021.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Dave East & Harry Fraud — Hoffa
Honestly, it’s borderline frustrating that it took the Harlem native this long to adopt the strategy so many New Yorkers have been so successful with: working with just one producer whose sound fits their flow. From Brooklyn’s Buckshot and Jay-Z employing 9th Wonder and No I.D., respectively, to Queens legend Nas letting Hit-Boy almost singlehandedly reverse the “tin ear” narrative, it seems like it’d be a no-brainer for a rapper as good as East to stop overreaching for mainstream acclaim and let the mainstream come to him. Better late than never, I suppose — especially when it sounds this good.
Isaiah Rashad — The House Is Burning
Isaiah Rashad has made himself scarce since the release of his fan-favorite, critically-hailed debut The Sun’s Tirade in 2016, and in the lead-up to his latest album drop, we learned all bone-chilling reasons why. However, he’s back, healthy, and sounding just as confident as ever on this groovy, deconstructed journey through his past five years and ambitions for the future.
Logic — Bobby Tarantino 3
Well, that didn’t last long at all, did it? Logic is just over a year from the announcement of his retirement (which he may have side-stepped by using the Doctor Destruction alter ego project in January as a loophole) and yet here he is, back in the saddle. His Bobby Tarantino mixtapes were some of his fans’ favorites from him (others had opposing beliefs), so it makes sense he’d brush off a trusted brand name if he were to break his extended vacation.
Skepta — All In [EP]
Just five songs truly don’t seem like enough after Skepta took 2020 off from releasing solo material (he did, however, lay down some verses on the group project Insomnia with Chip and Young Adz), but we’ll take what we can get — especially if what we get includes the stellar “Nirvana” with J Balvin and a Kid Cudi feature on “Peace Of Mind.”
Young Dolph & Paper Route Empire — Paper Route Illumanti
Speaking of rappers who just can’t seem to follow through on their threats to retire, the Memphis godfather returns yet again but at least justifies his waffling this time by making his new project a group effort, sharing the spotlight with his young labelmates as he tries to set them up for their own future successes.
Singles/Videos
Fredo Bang — “Street Team”
In case you haven’t noticed by now, I really like this Fredo Bang kid. He’s got excellent production mostly courtesy of DJ Chose, a pitch-perfect voice with a precisely incisive delivery, and infectious energy that shines through on every track, including this one. He’s going places.
Pink Siifu — “Bussin’ (Cold)” Feat. Turich Benjy
Pink Siifu’s futuristic backpack rapper outlook has earned him a small but extremely loyal fanbase who he rewards with this curveball of a hazy cloud rap banger.
Russ — “Fate”
Don’t think for a minute that just because Russ is getting placed here instead of his own standalone posts it signifies a drop in quality. He’s just so consistent with the weekly releases, he’s earned himself a resident role in the “Best Of” list until further notice.
YS — “Hate Me” Feat. Babyface Ray & Fenix Flexin
A West Coast slap of Hollywood sign proportions, this turn-up anthem offers yet another example of the absurdly powerful chemistry between those of us in the Golden State and our counterparts in Motor City.
