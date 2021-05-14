The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and more.

What a week. Over the last five days, we’ve been buried under a veritable avalanche of new releases, including the big names mentioned above. Young Nudy linked up with G Herbo on “2Face,” the first single from his upcoming album Dr Ev4l; Young Dolph & Key Glock continued their Dum And Dummer 2 rollout with a video for “A Goat & A Dolphin“; Moneybagg Yo partnered with Lil Durk and Polo G in his “Free Promo” video; Ashnikko and Princess Nokia finally released their long-awaited “Slumber Party” video; and Internet Money reunited with Don Toliver and Gunna, adding Lil Uzi Vert to the mix for “His & Hers.”

Then came a huge New Music Friday, saw the release of J. Cole’s The Off-Season, Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape migrating to streaming with new song “Seeing Green,” 21 Savage’s Spiral EP causing an “Emergency,” and the first single from Migos’ Culture III, “Straightenin,” dropping along with the releases listed below.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending March 19, 2021.