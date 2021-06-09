Michigan has become a hotbed of hip-hop talent in recent months thanks to the wave of young upstarts from the Great Lake State rising in conjunction like 42 Dugg, Icewear Vezzo, and Sada Baby. Another of the state’s up-and-coming potential stars is Babyface Ray, who debuted earlier this year with the release of his EP Unf*ckwitable. Building on the favorable buzz from the project’s release, Ray followed up with a deluxe version in May featuring additional tracks and Midwestern guest star Jack Harlow, who’s in the midst of a breakout of his own this year.

Today, Harlow and Ray released the video for their collaboration, “Paperwork Party (Remix).” A boastful track produced by Kardiak, the song features a ghostly woodwind loop over which the two rappers brag about their money-making enterprises — and their endeavors to blow it all, because as Ray puts it, “I never seen a money truck chase a hearse.” The video makes the title literal, as the duo celebrates their riches with a get-together, complete with confetti rain and bottles of champagne, as Harlow boasts that “shows got banned, but I still got bands.”

Watch the “Paperwork Party” video above.

