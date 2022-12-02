Babyface Ray has been rising in popularity and critical esteem over the past year and last night, he reached another career benchmark, making his live TV debut on The Tonight Show with a mellow performance of “Masterpiece” from his newly released album Mob. Starting his performance on a park bench (a favorite place of his to do this, apparently), Ray delivers the gritty new song in front of a reproduction of Detroit’s skyline as seen from across the river.

Mob, which features appearances from Lil Durk, Blxst, Doe Boy, King Hendricks, Samuel Shabazz, and GMO Stax, dropped today via Ray’s Wavy Gang imprint and EMPIRE. Previously, he released “Spend It” featuring Blxst and Nija before teasing the album’s release with a funny trailer to close out November. Mob is Ray’s second album of the year after he released Face in January, with a deluxe reissue in May. (It’s probably no accident that both projects together form the name Face Mob, which was another nickname for retired Houston rap legend Scarface.)

In addition to his own albums, Babyface Ray made a few high-profile performances on projects from Future, Maxo Kream, and Nav in addition to his selection to the XXL Freshman Class.

Watch Babyface Ray play “Masterpiece” on The Tonight Show above.