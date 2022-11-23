Back in January, Babyface Ray unveiled a new album called Face. The singer took those songs to the road in May and June on a 21-date tour with Peezy, Baby Money, GT, LOS, and Natty. It looks like instead of riding the high of that release, he’s been grinding: He just announced another LP, this time called Mob, arriving next month.

Mob contains his previously released tracks “Nice Guy” as well as “Spend It,” his collaboration with Blxst and Nija. To prepare fans, he unleashed a trailer in which early listeners describe their feelings about the album. “Oh, this is a banger. This is a banger,” one person blurts. “It makes me lit. It makes me wanna get some money,” a kid explains.

Meanwhile, Babyface Ray has also been keeping in touch with the culture on TikTok, participating in the trend involving Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag.” He was also featured on Nav’s new album Demons Protected By Angels earlier this year alongside Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, RealestK, and Travis Scott. Along with that, he was a guest on Maxo Kream’s Weight Of The World, for the song “Mixin Juices.”

Watch the trailer above. Check out the album artwork below.