With his new album Demons Protected By Angels coming September 9, Nav has revealed the album’s features, which include Babyface Ray, Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, and more. On Tuesday, he shared a trailer for the album on his social media that opens with stunning aerial shots of his hometown, Toronto, then incorporates some eye-popping visual effects featuring the titular angels, demons, and a solar eclipse. It then lists the features, which also include Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, RealestK, and Travis Scott.

So far, Nav has released two singles from the album. “Never Sleep” features Lil Baby and Travis Scott, while Nav flies solo on “Wrong Decisions.” Demons Protected By Angels is billed as Nav’s fourth studio album, and is preceded by 2020’s Good Intentions, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Since then, he’s released a deluxe reissue of the album titled Brown Boy 2 and a mixtape completely produced by Wheezy called Emergency Tsunami. He also featured on Internet Money’s hit single “Lemonade” alongside Don Toliver and Gunna and contributed features to songs from Belly, Rowdy Rebel, and Vory.

Demons Protected By Angels is due on 9/9 via XO/Republic Records. Stay tuned as the new album’s rollout continues.