Bad Bunny‘s WWE orientation involved getting scars all over his body and hurting his back. But he’s ready for more.

While promoting his new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone that he’s ready to step back in the ring.

“I want to do it one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother,” he said. “When? I don’t know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.” He added, “I’m going to go full time and be a heel… I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys.”

Speaking of heels, Logan Paul has volunteered his services. “Then get in the ring with me,” the social media star-turned-wrestler wrote on Instagram.

The pair have never faced each other in a wrestling match, but in 2022, Paul called out Bad Bunny for being “a Puerto Rican living in Puerto Rico who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning… While I love Bad Bunny, I cannot personally support the hypocritical nature of his exploitation.”

Why is Logan Paul commenting on Puerto Rican tax policies? Good question! There’s only one way to settle the feud: by smashing fluorescent light tubes on each other’s heads.