Latin trap rapper and international reggaeton recording star Bad Bunny has caused a stir in the music world after the massive success of his album Un Verano Sin Ti. However, that’s not the only thing about the “Tití Me Preguntó” musician that has the world’s attention. When fans aren’t attempting to dig up details on his rumored romance with model and reality television star Kendell Jenner, they criticize his vibrant fashion sense. Some have taken it as far as to accuse him of queerbaiting.

During an interview with Vanity Fair’s Michelle Ruiz released today (September 12), Bad Bunny had a colorful response to those claims. “I get an endless number of negative comments and sexist and homophobic ones, without being homosexual, for dressing like that. Maybe the queer person suffers more, but it’s not like I put on a skirt and go out, and they say, ‘Look, how cool.’ They’re going to attack me with all their force anyway,” said Bunny.

He continued, “You don’t know the reasons why a person is wearing that. You weren’t in his mind when he decided to put on a skirt or a blouse. You don’t know what’s inside him, what’s in his heart. You do it because you want to, and it makes you feel good, and it makes you feel happy.”

Bad Bunny has also used fashion to throw his support behind several causes, including trans rights (when wearing a graphic t-shirt with the line “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt” following the death of trans-Puerto Rican woman Alexa Negrón Luciano) and ending violence against women (sporting a breastplate in the “Yo Perreo Sola” video to advocate for a women’s right to dance at nightclubs with harassment).

That’s not to mention, during the 2022 VMAs, he shared a kiss with a woman and man backup dancer, which led viewers to believe that Bad Bunny was a member of the LGBTQ+ community.