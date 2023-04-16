Bad Bunny made history during the opening night of Coachella. During his closing set on the festival’s main stage, the “Ojitos Lindos” rapper became the first Latin music artist to headline the staple music event. Prior to his record-setting performance, he took to social media to let his fans know that as part of his set, he had a message to give them in the form of music. “I have so much to tell you,” wrote the entertainer. However, nowhere in his on-stage appearance did he make mention of his rumored relationship with model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner.

Bad Bunny brought out a heap of special guests, Post Malone, Jhay Cortez, Ñengo Flow, and Jowell & Randy. But it’s who he didn’t bring on stage that has fans buzzing. Returning to the Empire Polo Grounds on April 15, the supposed couple, along with a few friends, were seen enjoying Rosalía’s performance.

kendall, bad bunny and friends during rosalia’s set at #Coachella 🤎 pic.twitter.com/iKMixP9sqI — anna (@kuwtkendall) April 16, 2023

Neither Bad Bunny nor Jenner has spoken publicly about each other and whether they are indeed an item. Jenner has recently split from her longtime on-and-off-again ex-boyfriend, professional basketball player Devin Booker. Meanwhile, Bunny is currently battling a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, for the unauthorized use of her voice throughout his groundbreaking album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.