Monday Night Raw is in Kansas City this week, and usually when WWE heads to a city with an NFL team, you can expect to see a few famous faces sitting as close to the ring as possible. This week, things went to another level when WWE got Patrick Mahomes to show up alongside United States champion Logan Paul.

At one point, Paul, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh were all in the ring beating down Jey Uso. Paul slid out of the ring and walked over to Mahomes, who helped Paul put a little spin on using a set of brass knuckles. Mahomes pulled out his three Super Bowl rings and handed them over to Paul, who threw them on, showed Mahomes a bit of love, and made his way back into the ring.

Paul loaded up to punch Uso, but he got out of the way, so McDonagh took a right hand that featured a whole lot of diamonds on it to the face.

Uso thought the whole thing was pretty funny, presumably because he did not just get punched in the face by a right hand that had Super Bowl rings on it. Here’s hoping this isn’t the final involvement Mahomes has tonight, although I assume he won’t get put through a table or anything.