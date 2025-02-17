Between his latest chart-topping album Debí Tirar Más Fotos and its supporting residency in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny is giving his all to fans. Still, there is a tiny demographic that has been overlooked–the children.

Well, the “Baile Inolvidable” musician has something special made just for them. Thanks to Bad Bunny’s partnership with Rockabye Baby!, he is ready to help the kiddos turn down for bed or a brief nap. Yesterday (February 15), Benito’s Lullaby Renditions Of Bad Bunny was announced.

Across the 14-track project, instrumentals of Bad Bunny’s most beloved songs including “Tití Me Preguntó,” “La Canción,” “Me Porto Bonito” and more will be repurposed for smoothing benefits.

Although the body of work isn’t set to hit streaming platform until next week (February 21), Bad Bunny has shared a bite of what’s to come. Over on YouTube, guardians can loop a claymation video of lullaby version of “Dákiti.”

Continue below to view Lullaby Renditions Of Bad Bunny‘s tracklist and artwork. Watch the official video for Bad Bunny’s “Dákiti” above.