Less than two years after releasing his chart-topping album El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny returned with his fourth album Un Verano Sin Ti last month. The full-length album checks in with 23 songs and guest appearances from Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estéreo, The Marías, and Buscabulla. Less than a month after Un Verano Sin Ti arrived, Bad Bunny looks to keep the album’s spirit alive with a video for “Titi Me Pregunto.”

The visual kicks off with Bad Bunny stopping by a bodega in New York to purchase a few items. When he walks out, the song’s spirited Dembow beat drops, and a few moments later, Bad Bunny is partying with New York residents in the middle of the city’s streets. A short time later, Bad Bunny is kidnapped and brought to his own wedding where his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri eventually meets him.

Bad Bunny is having quite a successful year thanks to Un Verano Sin Ti. The project had Spotify’s biggest-ever streaming day after it was released and it later became his second consecutive No. 1 album.

You can watch the video for “Titi Me Pregunto” above.

Un Verano Sin Ti is out now via Rimas Entertainment LLC. You can stream it here.

