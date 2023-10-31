Music

Bad Bunny Transforms Into A Terrifying Monster In His Horror-Themed ‘Baticano’ Video

Bad Bunny has had an exciting spooky season. Earlier this month, the Puerto Rican superstar released his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana. He also appeared on Saturday Night Live, as a host and musical guest. As Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana continues to be one of 2023’s buzziest releases, Bunny has shared with us the latest offering from the album — a horror-themed new visual for “Baticano” — which arrives just in time for Halloween.

In the cinematic visual, a Frakenstein-esque scientist, played by the illustrious Steve Buscemi, creates a terrifying monster out of Bunny. Bunny is later set free, arrives at a graveyard, where corpses and ghosts deliver a haunting dance routine.

The “Baticano” video is just the latest example of Bunny demonstrating his on-screen talents. Last year, he starred in the thriller Bullet Train, and this year he had a role in the biographical drama, Cassandro. He also stole the show during his appearance on SNL, keeping the audience in stitches throughout the night.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bunny teased that we may soon see him in more onscreen projects in the future.

“You could say that I have been investing a little bit more of myself in acting,” he said.

In the meantime, you can see the video for “Baticano” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×