Bad Bunny has had an exciting spooky season. Earlier this month, the Puerto Rican superstar released his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana. He also appeared on Saturday Night Live, as a host and musical guest. As Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana continues to be one of 2023’s buzziest releases, Bunny has shared with us the latest offering from the album — a horror-themed new visual for “Baticano” — which arrives just in time for Halloween.

In the cinematic visual, a Frakenstein-esque scientist, played by the illustrious Steve Buscemi, creates a terrifying monster out of Bunny. Bunny is later set free, arrives at a graveyard, where corpses and ghosts deliver a haunting dance routine.

The “Baticano” video is just the latest example of Bunny demonstrating his on-screen talents. Last year, he starred in the thriller Bullet Train, and this year he had a role in the biographical drama, Cassandro. He also stole the show during his appearance on SNL, keeping the audience in stitches throughout the night.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bunny teased that we may soon see him in more onscreen projects in the future.

“You could say that I have been investing a little bit more of myself in acting,” he said.

In the meantime, you can see the video for “Baticano” above.