This weekend, Baja Beach Fest 2024 is coming to Rosarito Beach, Mexico — a three-hour drive from Los Angeles, California. The lineup features many of Latin music’s biggest stars, including Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Fuerza Regida, Kali Uchis, and Becky G. The annual reggaeton and Latin music festival will run from Friday, August 9, to Sunday, August 11. Check out the schedule of set times below.

Baja Beach Fest Set Times For 2024 All times are local, and artist set times are subject to change. Friday, August 9 DJ Miriam (2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

RaiNao (3:15 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.)

Omar Courtz (3:50 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.)

El Bogueto x Dani Flow x Uzielito Mix (4:35 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.)

Alvaro Diaz (5:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.)

De La Ghetto (6:25 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.)

Xavi (7:40 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.)

Bresh (8:25 p.m. to 8:55 p.m.)

Yandel (9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.)

Deorro (9:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

Chencho Corleone (10:35 p.m. to 11:20 p.m.)

Rauw Alejandro (12:15 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.)