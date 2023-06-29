Becky G contributed to the soundtrack for the Eva Longoria-directed movie Flamin’ Hot, with “The Fire Inside,” arriving earlier this month. The song foreshadowed her even livelier single “La Nena,” released with Mexican singer-songwriter Gabito Ballesteros on Wednesday, June 28.

“Nothing can hold you back / No one can kill your vibe / When you got the fire inside,” Becky G sings in the chorus of “The Fire Inside,” and she walks that walk in “La Nena” with Mexican singer-songwriter Gabito Ballesteros.

The accompanying video finds Becky G in a strip club. At first, she watches from a corner booth. It doesn’t take long for her to strut up to the stage, receiving a lap dance before owning the stage herself.

Per a press release, “La Nena” provides a taste “of what’s to come” from Becky G’s forthcoming album, as “the lyrics tell the story of a woman who is empowered and chooses to continue dancing through life despite having her heart broken.”

Becky G announced her Mi Casa, Tu Casa Tour in May, and her statement at the time promised to create an environment depicted within the “La Nena” video.

“[The] Mi Casa Tu Casa Tour is about inviting people into an intimate experience with me,” she said. “My intention is for it to be a place where we can sing, dance, laugh, and cry, all in the comfort of our shared space. I’ve never headlined my own tour before, so I really want it to feel personal and connect with my fans in that way, because we’ll build nuestra casa [our home] in every city, together.”

The trek is scheduled to begin on September 14 in Boston and conclude at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix, Arizona on October 14. More information can be found here.

Watch the “La Nena” video above, and check out Becky G’s posts about the track below.