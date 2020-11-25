Barack Obama has been enjoying his post-presidential life. As the nation’s first African American president, it’s all but ensured that his life will get the big screen treatment — or even more than it has already. But when that happens (again), Obama knows who he wants to play him.

In a recent interview on 360 With Speedy Morman, Obama was asked if he would give Drake the green light to play him in a film. “I will say this,” he replied. “Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. That is a talented, talented brother.” He added, “So if the time comes and he’s ready? You know what, Drake has — more importantly, I think — my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

As it happens, Drake has down to play Obama for quite a long time. Back in 2010, he told Paper Magazine, “I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him.” He added, “I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.”

