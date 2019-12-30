Over the past few years, Barack Obama has made it a personal tradition to share lists of his favorite things at the end of the year. Over the past couple days, he has revealed the books and movies he enjoyed most in 2019, and today, he has shared his list of his favorite songs of the year.

This year’s list includes a broad range of styles, and it features songs by Bruce Springsteen, Big Thief, Lizzo, Rosalía, Lil Nas X, The Black Keys, Sharon Van Etten, DaBaby, and others. Obama wrote while sharing the list, “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

The former president has become a consistent playlist source in recent years. In August, he shared a summer mix, which prompted Maggie Rogers (whose “Burning” was on the list, and is also on the new list) to share a video of her shrieking in excitement. His 2018 year-end list was a diverse mix that included tunes from Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Ashley McBryde, Leon Bridges, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, and more. Meanwhile, his 2017 list included U2, Travis Scott, Bruce Springsteen, Kendrick Lamar, and others.

Find Obama’s favorite songs of 2019 list above, and find his lists of favorite books and movies below.

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.