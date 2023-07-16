Ed Sheeran‘s music crosses genre lines. While the singer wants to explore the world of country music eventually, the entertainer has already dabbled into rap. During his Detroit stop on the Mathematics Tour, Sheeran gave fans a glimpse of that when he decided to cover hometown hero Eminem’s 2002 song “Lose Yourself.”

The sold-out crowd sang along as he passionately strummed the chords to the Oscar & Grammy Award-winning track. Little did they know Sheeran had something greater planned. In the beginning portion of the song, Eminem secretly took the stage to join in for a surprise performance which sent fans over the edge.

If this may seem like a random pairing, it isn’t. It wasn’t thefirst time the shared the stage. During Eminem’s 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction performance, Ed Sheeran accompanied him for the song “Stan.”

Sheeran has spoken at length about how Eminem has influenced him. “I think it’s different with Eminem because he is quite reclusive and doesn’t see or meet that many people,” he once said on The Howard Stern Show. “I’ve known him now for six years, and we’ve done three songs together. I’ve played with him twice onstage. He’s another person I really relate to, as he lives in his hometown still and has his eco-system around him.”

