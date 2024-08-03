Some religious folks support dropping it low for Jesus. So, a subtle gyration for an elected official shouldn’t ruffle too many feathers, or so Megan Thee Stallion thought.

On July 30, the “Where Them Girls At” rapper threw her support and her backside around for Vice President Kamala Harris during her rally. Although the Atlanta, Georgia crowd were enthused to witness Megan’s performance. Users online called out the entertainer out for her sexual dance moves on stage.

However, at Lollapalooza 2024, Megan Thee Stallion clapped back at critics of her “light twerk.”

“They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala,” she said. “I don’t think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women’s rights. Kamala said she’s tired of these high ass gas prices.”

Megan then addressed what she considered to be subdued choreography. “Tonight I’m not giving y’all my light twerk,” she said. “I’m giving y’all my hardest twerk in the motherf*cking rain. ‘Cause I want the Hotties to have a good motherf*cking time. I want the Hotties to do what the f*ck they want to do, when the f*ck they want to do it. I want the Hotties to be bad b*tches when all the time. Hotties For Harris!”