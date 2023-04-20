I think it’s safe to say Jack Harlow is having a great week. The new trailer for White Men Can’t Jump, in which he stars, looks great, and he’s more than a comedic match in the teaser for Dave that came out yesterday. So, even having Beavis & Butt-Head, those icons of the ’90s counter-culture hating on probably can’t bring him down.

In the recently rebooted show, which is now streaming on Paramount +, the two foul-mouthed slackers bestow Harlow with their trademark snark as they watch the video for Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.” “This video’s, like, really groundbreaking because Jack Harlow’s not in it,” Butt-Head intones, just before Harlow hits the screen for his oft-remarked-upon guest verse. “Euuugh, nevermind.”

In another episode, the duo also regards Audrey Nuna‘s “Comic Sans” video, which Harlow also guests in. “If Jack Harlow was tattooing me,” Butt-Head jokes, “I’d have him tattoo ‘Jack Harlow sucks.'” Well, you know what they say: All publicity is good publicity.

Thanks, Stereogum for the spot.

Despite B&B‘s harsh judgment, it looks very much like the world’s going to be getting all the Jack Harlow it can handle. In addition to working on his third album, Jack’s also landed his next movie role alongside Matt Damon and continues to see his music reach new milestones. I wrote this earlier today, but it’s a bad week for Harlow haters.

Watch the first episode of Beavis & Butt-Head above. The show will stream weekly on Paramount +.