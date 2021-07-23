Jack Harlow has already been having a breakout year on his own since the release of his late 2020 project That’s What They All Say, but things got even more heated starting today. Now that he’s collaborated with Lil Nas X on their chaotic “Industry Baby” video, all bets are off. There’s one rather, ahem, steamy scene in the video where Nas and his backup dancers are twerking naked in the prison shower, and fans and foes have been wondering why Harlow wasn’t involved in that section of the clip.

Plenty of the memes about the moment have centered on the tendency for straight men to fearfully distance themselves from homosexual behavior, and the stereotype that all heteronormative men are nervous around queer male sexuality. In Harlow’s case though, that’s not what was going on at all. Seeing the conversation unfold, the young rapper took to Twitter to let everyone know exactly where he stands. “Nas wrote the whole treatment for this video and I followed his lead every step of the way,” he said. “If he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook. Honored to be apart of it.”

Nas wrote the whole treatment for this video and I followed his lead every step of the way. If he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook. Honored to be apart of it. — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) July 23, 2021

Classy, and hey, room for a recast in the remix right? We all know how Lil Nas X loves remixes… and the thirst for Jack Harlow in the shower is getting stronger by the second. And the follow up here from Nas X indicates that might be coming quicker than anyone thought: