Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” has proven itself quite a success. The pair’s 2021 single is now the most streamed song in the 2020s, dethroning Drake and Future’s 2020 smash hit “Life is Good.” The track, which appeared on Lil Nas’s debut album, Montero, debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before finally reaching the top spot a few months later and earning the duo a Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

.@LilNasX and @jackharlow's "INDUSTRY BABY" is now the #1 most on-demand streamed song released in the 2020s in the US, surpassing @1future and @Drake's "Life Is Good". pic.twitter.com/Ta7ZZSJVHf — chart data (@chartdata) February 15, 2023

Don’t worry, though, Drake’s commercial success isn’t ending anytime soon. Earlier this month, the Toronto rap star surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify— he’s the first artist in the streaming platform’s history. The “Rich Flex” rapper also won big at the 2023 Grammys despite not submitting any music, earning himself four nominations, including one for best melodic rap performance, that he won for his guest appearance on Future’s No.1 hit, “Wait for U,” which also features vocals from Nigerian singer Tems. The chart-topping single appears on Future’s album, I Never Liked You.

In 2019, Drake was named one of the most streamed artists of the decade, alongside other commercial juggernauts like Eminem and Ed Sheeran. It seems like no matter what he does, Drake can’t stop winning.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.