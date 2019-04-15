Citizen Kane Wayne

So far, Beck has had an eventful 2019. He contributed to Cage The Elephant’s upcoming album, and he’s going on tour with them (as well as Spoon). He teamed up with Robyn and The Lonely Island for a fun song from the Lego Movie 2 soundtrack. Most notably of all, his 2017 album, Colors, just won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. His 2019 is about to get even bigger: Beck just announced that his Colors follow-up is titled Hyperspace, and while that’s basically all we know about it at this point, he did share a new song, “Saw Lightning.”

The song was co-written and co-produced with Pharrell, and his influence is noticeable. The song begins acoustic slide guitar and harmonica before venturing into more pop-leaning territory with synth bass and an uptempo beat. Beck has collaborated with a ton of folks lately, but it seems Pharrell (who also contributed drums, keyboards, and “mumbles” to the track) has amplified Beck’s experimental nature and made a genuinely interesting song.

This is a song you might start hearing a lot: The track is featured in a new ad campaign from Beats By Dre that features some of the world’s finest and most accomplished athletes, like LeBron James, Simone Biles, Shaun White, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr., and others.

Listen to “Saw Lightning” above, and watch the Beats ad below.