Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Producer/singer combo Benny Blanco and Miguel give their empathetic take on the South American refugee crisis in their new video with Calvin Harris, “I Found You / Nilda’s Story.” The video is a remake of Blanco’s original “I Found You,” which released in November of last year and featured cameos from Tory Lanez, Francis And The Lights, Lil’ Dicky, Halsey, and Cashmere Cat. While the first video saw Benny dancing around a stage with his co-stars, the new one centers Nilda, a real-life Honduran refugee who fled her home due to the threat of gang violence.

The video is shot documentary-style, featuring shots of her life and hometown from before she escaped with her child to try to find a safer life. Miguel reconfigures the lyrics over a haunting remix of the original track from a joyous love song to a sort-of forlorn ballad. As subtitles break down Nilda’s story, the narrative and the music reflect her newfound uncertainty as she ends up detained and separated from her child. While Nilda’s story comes to a bittersweet but hopeful conclusion, the videos leaves the viewer to ponder her critical circumstances — and those of the more than 1 million other immigrants who have come to the United States seeking asylum and citizenship in hopes of building a better life.

Directed by Jake Schreier, the video is created in partnership with While They Wait, an initiative seeking to raise awareness and funds for refugees like Nilda as they maneuver through the complex immigration system, often without work, legal aid, or adequate housing. You can visit the website to find out more.