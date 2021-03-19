It’s not like the members of Griselda to let too much time in between projects as the rap collective is known to deliver quality projects over a short period of time. Looking to keep that up in 2021, Benny The Butcher returns with his new effort, The Plugs I Met 2. In addition to sharing the Harry Fraud-produced body of work, the Buffalo rapper also dropped a new video for “Plug Talk” with 2 Chainz.

The visual begins with Benny in the midst of an on-camera interview as he reflects on his turbulent 2020 year. The scene then switches to a group of men that includes Benny and 2 Chainz seated in a circle for a “Hustler’s Anonymous” meeting where the rappers deliver honest raps about their past.

The Plugs I Met 2 arrives with contributions from Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, and Rick Hyde in addition to 2 Chainz. It’s also the second release from the Griselda camp after Conway The Machine teamed up with Big Ghost Ltd for their If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed project in February. It was just five months ago that Benny dropped his Burden Of Proof album, which many labeled as one of the best hip-hop projects of 2020. He also starred in Griselda’s first film, Conflicted, which they released in mid-December.

Watch the “Plug Talk” video above.

The Plugs I Met 2 is out now via Black Soprano Family. Get it here.