Last week, Griselda’s Benny The Butcher officially announced his upcoming Hit Boy-produced record Burden Of Proof, which will feature the highly anticipated track “Timeless,” featuring Lil Wayne and Big Sean. Benny previously shared the album’s tracklist, revealing appearances from the likes of Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Queen Najia, Dom Kennedy, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn. The record is just a few days from its official release and Benny has now revealed the album’s cover art.

In a statement announcing the album Benny wrote that it’s his form of “celebration” for the ones who have been with him from the beginning: “I made my presence felt in this rap sh*t to do tht I had to make the moves they didn’t want me to make and learn the sh*t they didn’t want me to know. This one feel like a celebration for street n****s… Buffalo I got us we goin up a level.”

Benny The Butcher isn’t the only Griselda member to have an album drop lately. Recently Conway The Machine shared his From King To A God project, Armani Caesar released her record The Liz, and Westside Gunn set the tempo with his anticipated album Who Made The Sunshine.

Check out Benny The Butcher’s Burden Of Proof cover art above.

Burden Of Proof is out 10/16 via Empire. Pre-order it here.