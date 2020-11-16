Buffalo rapper Benny The Butcher appears to be in good health in a new video showing that he’s been discharged from the hospital after being shot in the leg over the weekend at a Walmart in Houston. According to TMZ, the rapper was accosted in the store’s parking lot by a group of men who wanted Benny and his crew’s chains. One of them fired a round into Benny’s leg to speed things along, prompting a mad dash by all parties until Benny and co. stopped to call the police. The recently-released video shows Bennie hobbling on crutches from a car to a private jet.

Before the shooting, Benny had recently released his album Burden Of Proof featuring Big Sean, Dom Kennedy, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Wayne, Queen Naija, Rick Ross, and the rest of his Griselda Records family. He also appeared on T.I.’s The L.I.B.R.A. album, appearing on the track “Make Amends” alongside fellow New Yorker Jadakiss. Before that, he helped lend a boost to Griselda “First Lady” Armani Caesar on her album’s DJ Premier-produced single “Simply Done.”

The shooting was the third high-profile shooting in the state of Texas in less than a week; Boosie was shot in the leg himself while sitting in a van, while Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot in the head while driving on the freeway.