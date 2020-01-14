Bernie Sanders
Music

Bernie Sanders Reportedly Thinks Cardi B Pursuing A Political Career ‘Would Be Great’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Cardi B has suggested recently that she has an interest in starting a political career. Now, she appears to have an endorser in a seasoned politician: Bernie Sanders. TMZ reports that Sanders told the publication, “Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Writing about her interest in politics, Cardi tweeted recently, “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table .”

This cosign isn’t exactly coming out of nowhere. The two apparently talk politics on the phone sometimes, and last summer, Sanders shared a video in which he and Cardi sit down and chat about politics and his presidential campaign.

She previously praised Sanders back in July, writing on Twitter, “I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.” In October, Sanders wished Cardi a happy birthday, writing on Twitter, “I’m so glad to have you in the fight to defeat Donald Trump and get millions of young people involved in the political process.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
×