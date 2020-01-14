Bernie Sanders Reportedly Thinks Cardi B Pursuing A Political Career ‘Would Be Great’

Cardi B has suggested recently that she has an interest in starting a political career. Now, she appears to have an endorser in a seasoned politician: Bernie Sanders. TMZ reports that Sanders told the publication, “Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Writing about her interest in politics, Cardi tweeted recently, “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table .”

This cosign isn’t exactly coming out of nowhere. The two apparently talk politics on the phone sometimes, and last summer, Sanders shared a video in which he and Cardi sit down and chat about politics and his presidential campaign.

She previously praised Sanders back in July, writing on Twitter, “I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.” In October, Sanders wished Cardi a happy birthday, writing on Twitter, “I’m so glad to have you in the fight to defeat Donald Trump and get millions of young people involved in the political process.”

