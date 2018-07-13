Netflix

The great thing about having a Netflix subscription is that there are literally thousands and thousands of options to choose from when it comes to film and television entertainment. One of the downsides of having a Netflix subscription is also the fact that there are thousands and thousands of different options vying for your time and attention. This can be quite a problem as you’re scrolling through the list of old classics and new favorites to throw on during your down hours. The sheer number of selections can be paralyzing.

For music fans, Netflix is a boon, hosting a wide range of different documentaries and concert films about a truly staggering array of different subjects from just about every single genre you can imagine. Classic rock, country, soul, R&B, EDM, jazz: you name it, and there’s probably something for you to find on the streaming service. To help ease the selection process, here are 20 of the best and most compelling music documentaries currently available to watch on Netflix right now.