One of the few guarantees we have in this cold, cold world is that the announcement of the Grammy nominations will always be followed up by an exhausting amount of hand-wringing, kvetching, and garment-rending from the critics of the world. The snubs! The surprises! The continued emphasis on commercial success over artistic quality!

That may be the case for the statues that get handed out during the televised portion of the annual awards ceremony, but scroll past the General Field and Best Alternative Album picks and things start to get plenty interesting. It’s below the fold where transgender R&B singer Jackie Shane and Canadian pow wow group Young Spirit earn much-deserved recognition for their recorded work. And it’s where all the other elements of an album, like its artwork and liner notes, are justly honored.

But in recent years, the domain for the most truly left field sounds and curveball choices in the Grammy nominations has been the Best New Age Album category.

New Age has long been one of the world’s most easily mocked genres. It’s the music that Kate Beckinsale’s dippy fiance plays in Serendipity. The sounds you hear in elevators and spas and on PBS specials filmed at the Acropolis. It’s what music supervisors pick to winkingly indicate that the folks on screen have their heads in the clouds or have serious opinions about the healing power of crystals.

For the past decade or so, New Age has started to earn some cultural respect as crate diggers and labels have begun to track the connections between the dreamier sounds of the past and the current field of ambient, modern folk, and avant-electronic artists. Albums by Suzanne Ciani and Laraaji have been reissued to breathless acclaim, and I Am The Center: Private Issue New Age Music In America 1950-1990, a 2013 compilation released by Light In The Attic, earned Best New Reissue on Pitchfork. As well, a range of modern acts like Visible Cloaks and much of the roster on LA’s Leaving Records are cultivating sounds aimed at inducing meditative or trance-like states.