All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

CJ Fly — Rudebwoy The Pro Era member is dropping his third solo project, inspired by his upbringing in Brooklyn, New York. Incorporating both the dancehall riddims his West Indian parents raised him on and the Golden Era throwback sound that made CJ, Joey Badass, and the other members of Pro Era modern-day stars, Rudebwoy is the perfect reintroduction to the talented, gruff-voiced 26-year-old. Grafh — The Oracle III To be honest, I’m including this one more out of nostalgia than anything else. It’s been nearly four years since the Queens native dropped his last full-length project, but hardcore fans who held out hope may find their patience rewarded as the mixtape stalwart returns this Friday with a fully independent project. That means that he may very well be back up to his old, tongue-twisting tricks without any of the label interference that pushed him out of his comfort zone in the past.

Jadakiss — Ignatius Speaking of mixtape mainstays, Jadakiss’ latest seems to hold a lot of promise to deliver on the potential he first flashed two decades ago as a young, hungry battle rapper from Yonkers. It’s a running joke in hip-hop circles that he hasn’t always been the best album artist despite his gift for lyrical flourishes and utterly bodying his feature verses, but with a more personal story behind Ignatius, it’s possible he can delve deeper than the proud punchlines for which his rep has been certified. King Von — Levon James Hailing from Chicago and proudly carrying the torch for that city’s intense drill scene, Von’s second full-length is backed by Lil Durk’s Only The Family imprint and includes features from Durk, NLE Choppa, Tee Grizzley, YNW Melly, and Yungeen Ace. Judging from its singles, it promises to be a high-energy display of Von’s streetwise tough talk.

Megan Thee Stallion — Suga We all know the drama behind this one. As it stands, Suga is still dropping on Friday, and while fans have expressed some disappointment with the seemingly rushed rollout, most of us are just grateful to be receiving any new music from the Houston Hottie at all. Coming in at a trim nine songs and featuring guest appearances from Gunna and Kehlani, Suga seems aimed at satisfying fans’ sweet teeth with a snack-sized offering to make sure Meg’s Hot Girl Summer makes through at least the upcoming spring. Riz Ahmed — The Long Goodbye Riz is perhaps best known for his star-making roles in Rogue One and The Night Of, but his lyrical chops are certified by his work alongside Heems and Redhino as the trio Swet Shop Boys. The Long Goodbye is described as a breakup album with the country of your birth. Riz, who is a British born rapper of Pakistani descent, has seen firsthand the xenophobia and bigotry driving the Brexit movement — these are his unfiltered, heartbreaking thoughts.

Snot — Tragedy Snot — stylized $not — is a quintessential South Florida SoundCloud rapper, brimming with the sarcastic, devil-may-care attitude of his peers with perhaps a bit more polish. His brand of thrash rap isn’t for everybody, but giving his new project a spin or two may help listeners find an outlet for the frustrations of the modern climate. Suigeneris — Demons N Angels Don’t let this kid’s wild look fool you. His name is a Latin phrase meaning “in a class of one’s own,” and he’s got serious chops. He’s a cloud trap crooner in the vein of Lil Skies and with track titles like “Brown Justin Bieber,” it’s clear he’s set his sights high. Demons N Angels will be his third release in as many years, so the work ethic is there — now he just needs the audience.