Spooky Season continues with another round of standout releases in hip-hop. The big release of the week is the sequel to Gucci Mane’s Woptober, but don’t sleep on Benny The Butcher and Smoke DZA’s joint EP. Meanwhile, Dame D.O.L.L.A. follows up on his Big D.O.L.L.A. LP, and San Diego newcomer Joey Trap looks to win over some new fans with his diverse range of styles. Here are all the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.