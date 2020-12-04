The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

After taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, our column — and hip-hop — is coming back with a vengeance this week.

Not only did Rico Nasty make her long-awaited debut, but returning favorites Aminé and Blxst dropped deluxe versions of their stellar projects, adding new tracks with features from Saba and Ty Dolla Sign. Meanwhile, a plethora of up-and-coming artists also contributed to the week’s glut of new albums, including Che Noir and Yung Baby Tate (proving that women are in the genre’s driver seat to close out the year).

Unfortunately, one of the tracks we were most looking forward to including was pushed back — then accidentally made available on Apple Music anyway, leading to an outburst from the artist. Happily, a few more tracks came out from all corners of the hip-hop world to make up the difference.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending December 4, 2020.