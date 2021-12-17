The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Alchemist & Boldy James — Super Tecmo Bo Both halves of this producer-rapper duo have been ridiculously prolific this year so their surprise project capping 2021 actually comes as very little surprise after all. The grumbly voiced Detroit MC and the nimble-fingered LA beatmaker have a well-practiced chemistry thanks to their prior projects (My 1st Chemistry Set, The Price Of Tea In China, and this year’s Bo Jackson) so you already know what to expect going into this nostalgically-named joint effort.

Chief Keef — 4NEM The Chicago drill pioneer’s career trajectory has been one of rap’s most intriguing. For a time, it looked like he might not ever return to the heights in which he once dwelled as a rowdy, trouble magnet teen. But here he is, dropping his fourth studio album (four years after its predecessor, Dedication), still keying into that something that makes both longtime fans and detractors alike acknowledge his charisma, consistency, and resilience. Gucci Mane & 1017 — So Icy Christmas A little-known fact about your favorite hip-hop editor: I really, really love Christmas music — especially if it’s in the form of rap music. There’s just something equal parts hilarious and comforting about rappers, who usually spit some of the most profane subject matter around, meting out season’s greetings and other saccharine, candy cane tropes just because it’s a little cold outside. Unfortunately for me, the only real Christmas songs here are those from the East Atlanta Santa himself, but on the flip side, his 1017 cohorts carry their weight, resulting in a really solid project.

Roddy Ricch — Live Life Fast The Compton native’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is long on growth and introspective observations about his journey. That may be upsetting some younger fans hoping for more raucous, reckless anthems in the vein of his debut, but it reflects something that hip-hop often discounts until further reevaluation later down the line: the addition of new dimensions to a promising young talent’s output, which usually leads to greater longevity in the long run. Singles/Videos

Chris Webby — “We Up” I suppose that there are worse places DMX’s final guest appearance could have ended up. Webby’s a veteran of the rap game, independently releasing relatively solid mixtapes for over a decade and always displaying reverence for the art form — which is something we know that the Dark Man always valued, at least. Dro Kenji — “Finders Keeper” Feat. Scorey & Internet Money Based on the same rollicking algorithmic sing-rap formula currently being perfected by production duo Internet Money, the South Carolina SoundCloud offspring further develops his knack for hooky melodies and inviting content.

EST Gee — “Jumpout Gang” Accompanying the release of the deluxe edition of the Louisville native’s Bigger Than Life Or Death tape, “Jumpout Gang” furthers his mission to put the Midwestern city on the trap rap map with this pulsating banger. KenTheMan — “Rose Gold Stripper Pole” Feat. 2 Chainz Right now, KenTheMan currently resides in that nebulous space between notoriety and novelty, but her standout performance at Rolling Loud California and this remix in which she holds her own alongside one of rap’s cleverest comic commentators will convince practically any doubter that she won’t be there for long.

Pap Chanel — “Whoa Dere” With a beat straight off an old-school drum machine, the Atlanta rapper continues to work her way into the growing windfall of female rappers breaking into the game. Preme — “Make A Mall” Feat. PartyNextDoor I don’t if Preme’s strategy of collaborating with seemingly every cool artist from 2015 will pay off in his mission to crossover stateside, but it sure is producing some great tunes.

Sally Sossa — “Moncler Coat” There’s something in the water in Houston. In the wake of Meg Thee Stallion’s success, new spitters crop up in her hometown by seemingly the day and they can all spit. I’m not sure whether there is a hierarchy (there shouldn’t be, please stop ranking things, rap fans) or how it’ll all shake out in the end, but Sosa’s got a legit claim for somewhere near the peak. Saucy Santana — “Shisha” Feat. City Girls Saucy Santana? Yung Miami? JT? Giiiirl… Turn that up. This will undoubtedly be a staple in your local strip club by this time next year — provided you live within like, 300 miles of Black people — so budget for its inevitable dominance appropriately.