All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Beyonce’s stunning new The Lion King album, and catchy additions to the pop conversation from Hayley Kiyoko and Charli XCX. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Beyonce — The Lion King: The Gift

Not only did Beyonce remake some of the classic Lion King songs as part of her starring role in the new remake, but she went above and beyond by curating an album of songs inspired by the film. She pulled out all the stops, too. Aside from herself, the record also features Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, co-star Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, and plenty of guests beyond that.

Nas — The Lost Tapes II

Nas started the month with a cryptic trailer for Lost Tapes II, and just weeks later, the record dropped. There are plenty of guests on the record, but you won’t see them listed next to the song titles; The album features production from Kanye West, The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, No I.D., Pete Rock, Pharrell Williams, RZA, Statik Selektah, and Swizz Beatz. The good news is that if you enjoy this, there might be more, as Nas apparently has enough songs for at least one more sequel.

King Princess — “Prophet”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s easy to forget that King Princess only dropped her debut single in 2018, because her star has been rising quickly that it feels like she’s been part of the game for longer than a year. Her early work was enough to get her signed to Mark Ronson’s label Zelig Records, and her new release on the label, “Prophet,” is another winner. It’s a clever song that continues her quest to explore the lines between genres as fervently as possible.