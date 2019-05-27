All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Ed Sheeran continue his series of high-profile collaborations and an also-feature-packed new album from Flying Lotus. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Ed Sheeran — “Cross Me” Feat. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock

Ed Sheeran made waves not long ago with his Justin Bieber collab “I Don’t Care,” but he didn’t waste any time getting his next new song out. He returned quickly with Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock in tow, and the punchy “Cross Me” is one of Sheeran’s most hip-hop-oriented (and delightful) singles yet.

Flying Lotus — Flamagra

Nobody has ever credibly accused Flying Lotus of being boring, and he continues his ongoing trend of making some of the most fascinating electronic music out there on his new album. He works hand-in-hand with a smattering of guests to bring kaleidoscopic visions to life, like on his unsettling spoken word David Lynch joint effort “Fire Is Coming,” and he makes effective use of Anderson .Paak’s upbeat energy on “More.”