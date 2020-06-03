All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with the best new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Lady Gaga’s return to dance-ready tunes and a whole slew of exemplary hip-hop collaborations. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Lady Gaga — Chromatica After much anticipation, Lady Gaga’s latest has arrived, and gone are the more stripped-down days of Joanne. Instead, she is back to her dance-pop ways, as she shows on collaborations with Ariana Grande and Blackpink to offer up one of the best new music releases of the week. Lil Yachty — Lil Boat 3 Lil Yachty’s new album is the final release of his Lil Boat series, and he’s sending it off in style: Lil Boat 3 features guest spots from Drake, DaBaby, Lil Durk, Young Thug, ASAP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, and Tierra Whack, with those last three all appearing on one track.

Gucci Mane — “Both Sides” Feat. Lil Baby Gucci Mane has been more productive than most rappers this decade, but the first few months of 2020 yielded no new songs from Guwop. He took care of that last week, though, when he linked with Lil Baby and dropped a video for “Both Sides,” his first single of 2020. Young Dolph — “RNB” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion is fresh off her first No. 1 song, so she’s as hot of a commodity as she as ever been. What timing this is for Young Dolph, then, who got the “Savage” rapper to join him on his boastful new single, “RNB.”

El-P — Capone (Original Motion Picture Score) El-P has always been a versatile talent, and he has reinforced that fact with his latest endeavor: the soundtrack for Capone. Shades of Run The Jewels-style production are present on the album, and it’s a treat even as an entity separate from the movie. Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist — Alfredo The Alchemist has kept himself busy in 2020: He teamed up with Conway The Machine’s Lulu EP earlier this year, and now he is back with another joint project, this time working with Freddie Gibbs on their new Alfredo album. The effort is mostly feature-free, but Tyler The Creator and Rick Ross can also be found here.

RMR — “I’m Not Over You” RMR only became a familiar (perpetually masked) face in the hip-hop community not that long ago, but he is already faring just fine for himself. For example, he just dropped a new song, “I’m Not Over You,” and the Timbaland-produced tune scored a premiere on Desus & Mero. Juice WRLD — “Tell Me U Luv Me” Feat. Trippie Redd The late Juice WRLD has popped up on a smattering of new tracks since his passing, but they’ve mostly been features. A posthumous album is supposedly on the way though, and if that’s the case, his estate just dropped what may be the latest preview of it, the Trippie Redd-featuring “Tell Me U Luv Me.”