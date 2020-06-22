All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with the best new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Noname chiming in on an unexpected feud and Phoebe Bridgers returning to her solo roots. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the best new music this week below.

Noname — “Song 33” Noname found herself the unsuspecting target of a surprise J. Cole song. So, she returned the favor by going after him on a surprise track of her own, “Song 33,” on which she all but calls the rapper out by name. Although the song is some of the best new music this week, Noname said after dropping it that she’s “not proud” of what she did. Phoebe Bridgers — Punisher Another surprise: Phoebe Bridgers released her new album, Punisher, a day early. She’s done pushing it, though, because, like a lot of people, Bridgers is tired of how things are going in the world right now.

John Legend — Bigger Love John Legend has been an impactful voice in light of all that’s going on, and now he has also put that voice to use musically. He recruited an intimate but effective roster of guests for the new record, including Jhené Aiko, Rapsody, and Gary Clark Jr. There’s also a bit of Dr. Dre on there thanks to a sample on “Actions.” Teyana Taylor — The Album Teyana Taylor decided to drop her album, The Album, as a celebration of Juneteenth, saying, “I’ve always been about us being celebrated and celebrating my culture and my people. For everything to happen, from my album getting delayed and it falls perfectly on Juneteenth, yes, it’s a celebration.”

Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown” It’s a frustrating time for a lot of people in this country, which .Paak conveys on his latest, “Lockdown.” .Paak doesn’t limit himself to just the Black Lives Matter movement here, though, as he discusses the coronavirus pandemic and other issues people are facing today. BTS — “Stay With Gold” BTS’ upcoming Japanese-language album is mostly translated versions of songs from Map Of The Soul: 7, but there are a couple new songs. They shared one of them last week, and thankfully, “Stay Gold” treads similar water to their hip-hop-influenced pop gems of recent years.

The Killers — “My Own Soul’s Warning” The Killers have so far teased a huge-sounding album with Imploding The Mirage, a trend they continued on “My Own Soul’s Warning.” The track boasts more than a shade of epic ’80s rock influence, of which there is hopefully more on the upcoming record. Saweetie — “Tap In” Saweetie has sampled an early-2000s classic or two in her day, and she has done so again on the first single from her debut album, “Tap In.” Flipping Too Short’s 2006 hit “Blow The Whistle,” “Tap In” is an upbeat tune for as fun a summer as will be possible in the coming months.