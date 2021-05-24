All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Olivia Rodrigo formally launch her career with a debut album and Lana Del Rey preview her next full-length effort with a trio of singles. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Olivia Rodrigo — “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” Sour, the debut album from the biggest rising pop star of 2021, had fans comparing Rodrigo to Taylor Swift. The similarities are perhaps most evident on “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” which borrows from Swift’s “New Year’s Day.” Rodrigo didn’t actually sample the song, though, and fans think Rodrigo approaching the track the way she did was a sign of support for Swift. Lil Nas X — “Sun Goes Down” While Lil Nas X is usually good for a laugh and a fun single, he gets as vulnerable as he ever has on his latest, “Sun Goes Down,” a reflective tune that looks back on his past. While the track received a positive reception, it has drawn ire from at least one subset of music fans, as the Barbz didn’t care for Nas mentioning Nicki Minaj on the track, for some reason.

Lana Del Rey — “Blue Banisters” In just a few weeks, Lana Del Rey is dropping a new album, polarizing artwork and all. Ahead of then, she previewed a significant portion of it all at once when she shared a trio of new songs from Blue Banisters. That included the title track, a characteristically melodramatic piano ballad. Latto — “The Biggest” In a move that many felt was overdue, the rapper formerly known as Mulatto officially changed her stage name to Latto last week. She decided to introduce her new era by making some noise with a new single, the hard-hitting and self-assured “The Biggest.”

City Girls — “Twerkulator” “Song of the summer” is perhaps the most sought-after annual, unofficial, honorary title a single can achieve. Now, as the warm months are settling in, City Girls seem to have introduced their submission with “Twerkulator,” an uptempo, Afrika Bambaataa- and Soulsonic Force-sampling tune that’s a real candidate for catching on in a big way. BTS — “Butter” City Girls won’t be unchallenged for the song of the summer throne, as BTS have made a strong showing with “Butter.” The Korean group are more adept than most at consistently and regularly busting out top-tier, super-fun pop songs, which they have done yet again here.

Polo G and Lil Wayne — “Gang Gang” Polo G is a proven star now, as he earned his first No. 1 song this year with “Rapstar.” Now he has teamed up with an established legend, Lil Wayne, on “Gang Gang,” on which the pair work their way through the tried-and-true topics of fame and success. Fousheé — “Enjoy The Silence” Fousheé has been turning heads with her own music as she’s become a promising rising R&B star, but she took time last week to honor those who came before her. She did so by transforming Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence,” taking the synth-pop group’s tune and turning it into sultry contemporary R&B.