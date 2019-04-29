All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw the long-awaited new album from Schoolboy Q, a record from Kevin Morby that should be among the year’s best, and an FKA Twigs track that makes use of both her incredible voice and her unparalleled taste. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Schoolboy Q — Crash Talk

Schoolboy Q could have released his new album last year, but the death of friend Mac Miller resulted in him waiting until he was mentally prepared to promote his new effort. Now the time has come, and Q is hoping the wait was worth it. Travis Scott, Lil Baby, 6lack, YG, Kid Cudi, and 21 Savage all turn up on the effort.

Kevin Morby — Oh My God

On his fifth career album, Los Angeles-based songwriter Kevin Morby crafts a “non-religious religious record.” You don’t need faith to be moved by the effort, with our own Caitlin White writing, “Even if nothing here saves your soul on first listen, it’s very possible multiple listens of Oh My God could save your life. The gospel usually does, whether religion is involved or not.