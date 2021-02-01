All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Selena Gomez continue to tease her first Spanish-language project and a couple artists releasing new material via deluxe albums. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Selena Gomez — “Baila Conmigo” Selena Gomez recently announced her first full-blown Spanish-language project recently, which she introduced with “De Una Vez.” She continued the promotional cycle last week with “Baila Conmigo,” a collaboration with Tainy and Rauw Alejandro. The reggaeton track puts Gomez’ voice in a context that’s outside of her usual wheelhouse, but one in which she thrives. Lil Durk — The Voice (Deluxe) Lil Durk’s latest album, The Voice, is barely over a month old at this point, but as has been tradition lately, the rapper is back with a quick deluxe edition. The expanded album adds basically an album of new material (12 tracks), including “Kanye Krazy” and the Lil Baby-featuring “Finesse Out The Gang Way.”

Jpegmafia — “Fix Urself!” In 2020, Jpegmafia dropped EP!, so naturally, he’s bringing a follow-up titled EP2! to 2021. He made that announcement last week as he shared “Fix Urself!.” Jpegmafia, ever one to switch up his style, explores nighttime emotional hip-hop on his latest. Arlo Parks — Collapsed In Sunbeams Arlo Parks hasn’t been releasing music professionally for all that long, but she’s already made quite the name for herself, like when she earned the favor of Phoebe Bridgers fans by joining her for a BBC piano performance. Now she has dropped her debut album and it features gems like the touching “Hope.”

FKA Twigs, Headie One, and Fred Again — “Don’t Judge Me” Last year, FKA Twigs featured on an interlude from Headie One and Fred Again’s GANG mixtape, but that wasn’t the end of “Judge Me.” For 2021, they expanded the track beyond its original 2-minute length into its own track, also expanding the title to “Don’t Judge Me” and giving FKA the primary credit. Hayley Williams — “My Limb” Somehow, Hayley Williams managed to find a new way to release a song: She put “My Limb” on a CD and hand-delivered it to a fan’s house, giving them permission to leak it, which they did. Funny enough, the song actually isn’t available anymore, as the YouTube upload has been blocked by Williams’ label on copyright grounds.

Pink Sweats — “At My Worst (Remix)” Feat. Kehlani Pink Sweats’ Pink Planet project is coming soon, but in the meantime, he remixed a recent single, “At My Worst.” This time, he brings Kehlani into the fold, and the two bring warmth together on the summery, chilled-out track. Brent Faiyaz — “Gravity” Feat. Tyler The Creator Tyler The Creator has kind of laid low since Igor, but he’s popped up on tracks here and there. The latest is a featured spot on Brent Faiyaz’s “Gravity,” a smooth tune on which the duo request that their significant others move on.