All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Casanova — “Don’t Play Games” Feat. DMX Fresh off of his Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg, DMX linked up with Casanova, one of his sonic descendants, on “Don’t Play Games.” Based on the title and the two artist’s gritty reputation, you already know a lot of pain was dished out over this track’s horror movie keys and head-snapping drums. Kevin Gates — “Difficult” Kevin Gates declares “this just in: I’m goliath” over “Difficult’s” triumphant horns, before floating over the four-minute track with a slinky flow.

Reese LAFLARE — “No Hook” Feat. Benny The Butcher Benny The Butcher is near the top of most people’s lists of artists who’d excel on a “No Hook” song. Reese LAFLARE and Benny’s latest is a sonic diversion from Benny’s sonic wheelhouse, but he proves his versatility, bouncing over the flailing beat and letting the pretenders know, “You never been like that you draggin’ it.” Chief Keef — “I Thought I Had One” Chief Keef is back with his latest single, taking it easy over a dense 808-based production and rhyming menacingly about a “hole so big I see what he thinkin’.”

Dave East — “Believe It Or Not” This week, Dave East dropped off “Believe It Or Not,” which is not a single about him and J. Cole being The Boondocks’ Huey and Riley grown up, but a summery, typically reflective track where he delves into the New York underworld but also notes he’s “rappin’ and actin’, I’m jus’ tryna keep up with Pac.” Currensy & Harry Fraud — The OutRunners

Currensy and Harry Fraud are one of the rap game’s most reliable connections. They gave us another example of why on the effortlessly smooth The OutRunners, a nine-track lyrical exercise which costars Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Conway, and Jim Jones.

Cambatta — LSD: Lunar Solar Duality

Cambatta is one of the rap game’s most gifted lyricists, ambitious creators, and spiritually in-tune artists. That intriguing mesh is on display throughout LSD, his latest project out on Mello Music Group. Flo Milli — Ho, why is you here ?

Flo Milli is one of the rap game’s most intriguing personalities. Her confident lyrics and infectious charisma bursts through the seams of her latest mixtapeHo, Why Is You Here. The 12-track, 30-minute project is a fun introduction fo Flo for the unaccustomed, and a strong introduction for ardent fans.

Lil Skies — “Lightbeam” Feat. NoCap Lil Skies and NoCap hit the track in the video for “Lightbeam,” an easy-going track where the two take turns over a smooth, hypnotic instrumental. Wifisfuneral — “Lost In Time” Feat. Coi Leray Wifisfuneral and Coi Leray collaborated on an ideal track for these solitary times on “Lost In Time,” a minimalist track which left room for the two to croon longingly for romance.