All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Young Dolph — Rich Slave Young Dolph has released his first album in over two years, the boldly-titled Rich Slave. Dolph doesn’t just offer his gritty, flashy brand of Memphis rap on the 16-track project, he explores the modern realities of racism, most urgently on “The Land,” where he bemoans, “The police pull me over for nothing.” Lil Gotit — “What It Was” Feat. Future It’s an ATL link up on “What It Was,” a cross-generational collab that sees Future and Gotit trading candid, tongue-twisting verses over a trap-driven production.

Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow — “Tip Toe” Earlier this week, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow announced that their Winner’s Circle Entertainment collective signed with RCA Records. They also offered up “Tip Toe,” a menacing track where the two talk tough over a shrieky, contorted vocal sample. 03 Greedo & Ron-Ron — Load It Up, Vol. 1 03 Greedo fed his cult fanbase today with his Load It Up, Vol. 1, a collaboration project with go-to producer Ron-Ron. The project serves to give Greedo fans what they’ve been missing with a collection of melodic tracks over Ron-Ron’s slappers.

Baby Jungle — “The Purge” Remix Ft. Lil Keed Baby Jungle and Lll Keed connected for “The Purge,” a gritty track where the two gun-toting verses over a sparse, creeping production. The song was paired with a Purge-themed video that shows everyone masked up and ready to wreak havoc. Sadistik — “Zodiac” Feat. Mick Jenkins On “Zodiac,” Sadistik delves into sullen self-medicating over a delicate instrumental before Mick Jenkins plows through the gloom with a dexterous verse, affirming, “In hindsight was just getting by / ’til I was 25 I’m coming live.“

Vic Mensa — “No More Teardrops” Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell The first single from Roc Nation’s upcoming Reprise compilation, “No More Teardrops” is an impassioned reflection of the times. Vic collaborated with a pair of talented Chicago-based artists to indict the system, noting, “They try to tell us to believe in the government / but even when Barack is president, n****s had to sell rocks.” FBG Duck — “Like That” FBG Duck may no longer be on this plane of existence, but his team is going to do their best to uplift his legacy. This week they released his first posthumous single, the raucous “Like That,” which shows off his gripping mic presence.

Coi Leray — Now Or Never Coi Leray’s 6-track Now Or Never EP is here. The project is a melodic, lovelorn exploration of breakup set to sparse beats that let Leray’s harmonies shine. One of the standouts on the project is the woozy “Slide” featuring Gunna. Jahmed — “ACTUP” Feat. Party Favor Jahmed and Party Favor’s “ACTUP” is the theme song for the first official Madden 2021 trailer. The fun track shows the two having a good time over production that fuses elements of hip-hop, dance, and Latin flavor.

Radamiz — “Gratitude Is Gangsta” This week Radamiz released the sentimental visual for “Gratitude Is Gangsta,” the lead single from his upcoming Synonyms Of Strength EP. The warm visual intersperses black and white photos with clips of Radamiz getting a cut and strolling the block, paying homage to his native New York. Smokepurrp — “Said Alotta Things” In 2008, Jamie Foxx and T-Pain “Blamed It On The Alcohol.” Smokepurrp blamed it on every other drug on “Said Alotta Things,” a melodic track that starts with him divulging that, “I was on 9 percocets when I told you that I love you.”