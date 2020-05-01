All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week, there were new visual from Lil Wayne, DaBaby, Kaytranada, Rich Brian and Guapdad 4000, Run The Jewels, Lil Baby, as well as G-Eazy and Jack Harlow. There were also new songs from Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne and Young Thug, Lil Tjay, Drake and Playboi Carti, and YG. Here’s the best of the rest:
Kevin Gates — “Still Hold Up
Kevin Gates offered up a track for the times on “Still Hold Up,” a reflective single where he affirms, “I’m built Ford tough and I still hold up.”
Zaytoven — “Nervous” Feat. Kash Doll & Icewear Vezzo
Zaytoven linked up with a pair of Detroit’s hottest rappers to drop “Nervous,” a sparse piano-driven track perfect for Icewear Vezzo and Kash Doll to talk flashy with a catchy double-time flow.
Mozzy — Beyond Bulletproof
Today, Mozzy dropped his hotly anticipated Beyond Bulletproof album. The 13-track project is another offering of the Sacramento MC’s gritty, reflective lyricism over production that veers from the sonorous “The Homies Wanna Know” to the menacing “Body Count” with G-Herbo and King Von.
Hardo — “Hurry Up & Buy” Feat. J.I.D
Hardo and J.I.D. trade dense, suspenseful verses on “Hurry Up & Buy,” where J.I.D lets us know his “pen pad paint all the pain” over a melancholy Christo production.
Benny The Butcher, G. Huff, & HiJinks — “M.A.M.N.”
Benny The Butcher defines loyalty along with HiJinks and G. Huff on the energetic “M.A.M.N.,” which stands for “me and my n****s.” The three take turns talking spicy over a Vice Souletric beat that takes listeners back to the days of New York mixtape yore.
Marlon Craft, “Mom’s Whiskey” Feat. Kota The Friend
No one’s linking up in New York right now. But that didn’t stop Marlon Craft and Kota The Friend from crafting a video for “Mom’s Whiskey,” an evocative fan favorite from Craft’s “Flavors” series. The two artists connected on FaceTime and rapped their verses to each other, giving fans an unlikely glimpse of how artists might feel the first time they hear a collaborator’s verse.
Quando Rondo — “Sticc To The Code”
Despite the challenges, Quando Rondo has had a fruitful 2020, and he added to his busy release schedule with “Sticc To The Code.” He unleashes his gripes about phony friends over emotional synths, rhyming “you told me that you would keep it 100 / and I too it straight to the heart I was fakin.”
King Von — “Grandson For Preisdent”
King Von paid homage to Lil Wayne on “Grandson For President,” jumping over a “Knuck If Ya Buck” remake and borrowing the cadence that Weezy used on his classic 2006 “Knuck If Ya Buck” freestyle.
Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud — “Can’t Be Stopped” Feat. Larry June
Jay Worthy and Larry June “Can’t Be Stopped” over Harry Fraud’s glitzy, 80’s-influenced production. The single is from Worthy and Harry Fraud’s upcoming Eat When You’re Hungry Sleep When You’re Tired EP, with the title derived from the consequences of the two artist’s relentless studio sessions.
Coi Leray — “Better Days” Feat. Fetty Wap
On the optimistic, self-assured “Better Days,” Coi Leray wisely proclaims “I could never love a boy who don’t even love himself,” while Fetty Wap croons “can’t eat with a dog who can’t even feed himself” over dreary guitar play.
Fredo Bang — “Top”
Just two weeks after releasing his Most Hated project, Fredo Bangs drops “Top,” where he laments, “I can’t walk by faith, every day I wake up to some brand new hate.”
Punch — “Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtains” Feat. Nick Grant & Lyric Michelle
The TDE onslaught continues with “Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtains,” a soulful, thoughtful track where Nick Grant tags along and lets us know “my n***s move the sh*t without touchin’ it like Matilda.”
24kGoldn — “Unbelievable” Feat. Kaash Paige
24kGoldn channels his inner Drake on the lush “Unbelievable,” a dreamy collaboration with Kaash Paige where the “Valentino” artist professes that “they hated on my life / but they never got it right.”
History — One Last Donut
Brooklyn-based rapper-producer History crafted his One Last Donut instrumental project in the span of five days. In a move inspired by the late Nipsey Hussle, he’s selling the project for $100 and giving artists the right to “purchase and lease” the soulful, Dilla-channeling production.
