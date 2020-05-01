All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Kevin Gates — “Still Hold Up Kevin Gates offered up a track for the times on “Still Hold Up,” a reflective single where he affirms, “I’m built Ford tough and I still hold up.” Zaytoven — “Nervous” Feat. Kash Doll & Icewear Vezzo Zaytoven linked up with a pair of Detroit’s hottest rappers to drop “Nervous,” a sparse piano-driven track perfect for Icewear Vezzo and Kash Doll to talk flashy with a catchy double-time flow.

Mozzy — Beyond Bulletproof Today, Mozzy dropped his hotly anticipated Beyond Bulletproof album. The 13-track project is another offering of the Sacramento MC’s gritty, reflective lyricism over production that veers from the sonorous “The Homies Wanna Know” to the menacing “Body Count” with G-Herbo and King Von. Hardo — “Hurry Up & Buy” Feat. J.I.D Hardo and J.I.D. trade dense, suspenseful verses on “Hurry Up & Buy,” where J.I.D lets us know his “pen pad paint all the pain” over a melancholy Christo production.

Benny The Butcher, G. Huff, & HiJinks — “M.A.M.N.” Benny The Butcher defines loyalty along with HiJinks and G. Huff on the energetic “M.A.M.N.,” which stands for “me and my n****s.” The three take turns talking spicy over a Vice Souletric beat that takes listeners back to the days of New York mixtape yore. Marlon Craft, “Mom’s Whiskey” Feat. Kota The Friend No one’s linking up in New York right now. But that didn’t stop Marlon Craft and Kota The Friend from crafting a video for “Mom’s Whiskey,” an evocative fan favorite from Craft’s “Flavors” series. The two artists connected on FaceTime and rapped their verses to each other, giving fans an unlikely glimpse of how artists might feel the first time they hear a collaborator’s verse.

Quando Rondo — “Sticc To The Code” Despite the challenges, Quando Rondo has had a fruitful 2020, and he added to his busy release schedule with “Sticc To The Code.” He unleashes his gripes about phony friends over emotional synths, rhyming “you told me that you would keep it 100 / and I too it straight to the heart I was fakin.” King Von — “Grandson For Preisdent” King Von paid homage to Lil Wayne on “Grandson For President,” jumping over a “Knuck If Ya Buck” remake and borrowing the cadence that Weezy used on his classic 2006 “Knuck If Ya Buck” freestyle.

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud — “Can’t Be Stopped” Feat. Larry June Jay Worthy and Larry June “Can’t Be Stopped” over Harry Fraud’s glitzy, 80’s-influenced production. The single is from Worthy and Harry Fraud’s upcoming Eat When You’re Hungry Sleep When You’re Tired EP, with the title derived from the consequences of the two artist’s relentless studio sessions. Coi Leray — “Better Days” Feat. Fetty Wap On the optimistic, self-assured “Better Days,” Coi Leray wisely proclaims “I could never love a boy who don’t even love himself,” while Fetty Wap croons “can’t eat with a dog who can’t even feed himself” over dreary guitar play.

Fredo Bang — “Top” Just two weeks after releasing his Most Hated project, Fredo Bangs drops “Top,” where he laments, “I can’t walk by faith, every day I wake up to some brand new hate.” Punch — “Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtains” Feat. Nick Grant & Lyric Michelle The TDE onslaught continues with “Pay No Attention To The Man Behind The Curtains,” a soulful, thoughtful track where Nick Grant tags along and lets us know “my n***s move the sh*t without touchin’ it like Matilda.”