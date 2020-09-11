All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Aesop Rock — “The Gates” Aesop Rock’s rapid-fire narrative is the score for the mysterious exploits of his “The Gates” music video. His typically visual, labyrinthic rhymes are ripe for deep exploration throughout the nearly six-minute song. Beat Boy — “Shook Up” Feat. RUCCI & BIG SAD1900 This week, LA producer Beat Boy dropped the video for “Shook Up” off his NewDre project. Rucci starts off the track proclaiming, “I’m the hottest n**** out check my resume,” while Big Sad 1900 lets us know, “Like Paul with the ball I don’t hog I assist.”

Berner — “R.I.P.” Feat. Tee Grizzley Berner is set to release his Russ Bufalino album. He offered what’s sure to be a standout track in “R.I.P.” with Tee Grizzley. The two MCs take turns. Berner is “in my zone, God bless the vision” while Grizzley rhymes about the “bittersweet” circumstance of achieving your goals without “the people that you started with.” Conway — From God To A King

Conway released his long-awaited From King To A God album today. The 14-track project shows the Griselda spitter at the top of his game, spitting alongside his Griselda partners as well as Method Man, Freddie Gibbs, Havoc, and Lloyd Banks.

Elzhi — “Light One Write One” <a href="https://fbdistribution.bandcamp.com/album/seven-times-down-eight-times-up">Seven Times Down Eight Times Up by Elzhi</a>

Elzhi’s Seven Times Down Eight Times Up album is coming on September 25. He dropped another taste of what to expect with “Light One Write One,” a meta track where Elzhi delves into his craft and ponders, “I could be Hailey’s comet in a vessel / If I wasn’t would life be less stressful?” Fat Trel & Yowda — Fat N Ugly

DC’s Fat Trel may be incarcerated, but he still had enough in the reserve to collaborate with Yowda on a sequel to their 2017 Fat N Ugly project. The project is a revisit of their impressive chemistry on a five-pack of trap-driven beats.

Grafh — “Trappin’ Out The Hyatt” Feat. Smoke DZA & El Camino Grafh offered up another taste of his upcoming Good Energy project with his third single featuring Smoke DZA and El Camino. He sets the tone for the slick-talkin’ get money track, letting us know, “None of my drugs are over the counter / So all my money flowin’ over the counter.” History — For The Kids

Brooklyn MC/Producer History is For The Kids on his latest work. The 11-track project displayes the Mogul Club rhymer equally introspective, swaggering, and aspirational over a suite of production that ranges from the dreamy “Spit Drip” to the churning “35 Favors” with King Critical and Radamiz.

MBNel — Thru The Night MBNel is offering a glimmer of light in these dark moments on “Thru The Night,” a melancholy track where he laments the turmoil of his native Stockton but resolves to keep his head up, rhyming, “Told my guys there ain’t a thing I wouldn’t do for all my bros.” Mr Eazi & Major Lazer — “Oh My Gawd” Feat. Nicki Minaj & K4mo It’s a cross-continental celebration on “Oh My Gawd,” where Nicki Minaj reminds us of her West Indian roots during her bubbly appearance on the Mr. Eazi and Major Lazer track.